Hopes for barbecue summer lift German pig prices despite lost China sales

HAMBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - German pig prices rose this week with expectations of more pork demand as restaurants reopen and hopes summer weather will get the barbecue season started, traders said on Wednesday.

Sales within the European Union also continue to help markets recover from import bans on German pork.

German pig prices rose to 1.57 euros a kg slaughter weight from 1.54 euros last week, the association of German animal farmers VEZG said.

Prices were hit last year by widespread import bans on German pork after African swine fever (ASF) was found in the country, coupled with reduced slaughterhouse capacity after coronavirus outbreaks.

“Restaurants in Germany are reopening as the COVID-19 lockdowns are at last being relaxed,” one meat trader said.

“We are at last having sunnier weather in Germany after the very cold spring which should get barbecue demand started."

"The European football championships start in a couple of weeks and such football events also traditionally create barbecue demand for pork.”

Germany continues to make large pork sales inside the EU after other European suppliers, especially Spain, raised exports to China, traders said.

China and other Asian countries banned German pork imports in September 2020 after ASF was found in a wild boar in east Germany - not a farm animal, but still causing pig prices to fall.

This led to trade displacement, with other EU countries raising exports to China, while German sales to Europe have increased.

