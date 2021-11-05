Hopeful week for insiders who might be regretting buying US$5.0m of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) stock earlier this year

Insiders who bought US$5.0m worth of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 3.8% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$69k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Artisan Partners Asset Management

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Tench Coxe for US$5.0m worth of shares, at about US$51.06 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$50.36. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Tench Coxe was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:APAM Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Artisan Partners Asset Management insiders own about US$141m worth of shares (which is 3.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Artisan Partners Asset Management Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Artisan Partners Asset Management insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Artisan Partners Asset Management insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Artisan Partners Asset Management you should know about.

