Hopeful week for insiders who might be regretting buying US$12m of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock earlier this year

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$12m worth of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 8.9% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$6.6m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DocuSign

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Daniel Springer bought US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$76.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$48.49). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Daniel Springer was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Daniel Springer purchased 120.33k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$103. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that DocuSign insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$138m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DocuSign Insiders?

The fact that there have been no DocuSign insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like DocuSign insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DocuSign. For example - DocuSign has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

