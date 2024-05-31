News & Insights

Hopefluent Group Unveils New Board Structure

May 31, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Hopefluent Group Holdings (DE:H2G) has released an update.

Hopefluent Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and non-executive members, along with the establishment of three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. The company’s governance structure is headed by Mr. FU Wai Chung as Chairman, with a team of directors and committee members dedicated to overseeing various aspects of the business.

