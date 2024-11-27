News & Insights

Hopefluent Group to Refresh Share Option Scheme

November 27, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Hopefluent Group Holdings (HK:0733) has released an update.

Hopefluent Group Holdings is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 20, 2024, to discuss the refreshment of its share option scheme mandate limit. The proposal aims to authorize directors to grant options and manage shares up to a refreshed limit, enhancing the company’s flexibility in share management. This move could impact the stock’s attractiveness to investors looking for growth opportunities.

