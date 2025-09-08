HOPE Therapeutics Completes Acquisition Of Dura Medical To Expand Florida Network

(RTTNews) - HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP), announced the closing of its acquisition of Dura Medical.

Alongside the pending Neurospa TMS and Cohen and Associates deals, the acquisitions will support care delivery across more than eight Florida locations. Dura is revenue-generating and EBITDA positive.

Founded in 2018, Dura Medical operates in Naples and Ft. Myers, offering advanced treatments for depression, PTSD, chronic pain, and related disorders. Its services include Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Spravato®, Stellate Ganglion Blocks, and traditional psychiatric care.

The clinic is also part of the VA Community Cares Network, ensuring veterans access to specialized programs at a time when suicide rates remain high among veterans and active-duty personnel.

As part of the acquisition, HOPE appointed Stephen Durand, Dura's founder and a U.S. Army veteran, as Director of Florida Clinic Operations. Durand emphasized that joining HOPE supports his mission to reduce suicide and expand care to over 10,000 patients by 2026.

HOPE's Co-CEOs Jonathan Javitt and Matthew Duffy praised Durand's leadership in combining psychedelic therapies with neuroplastic technologies to treat suicidal depression and PTSD. They said his dedication to both civilian and veteran care aligns with HOPE's long-term vision for expanding its Florida network.

NXRP currently trades at $2.86 or 4% higher on the NasdaqCM.

