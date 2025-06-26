HOPE Therapeutics To Buy 49% Stake In Florida Neuropsychiatry Clinic Cohen And Associates

(RTTNews) - HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., a healthcare delivery company and a unit of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) on Thursday said that it has agreed to acquire 49% stake in Cohen and Associates, LLC, a neuropsychiatry clinic in western Florida.

HOPE expects the acquisition to add to its earnings immediately.

Cohen, founded by Rebecca Cohen, is expected to serve as a foundational clinic for HOPE in the Sarasota-Bradenton region of western Florida.

"We are delighted to welcome Rebecca and her team to the HOPE family. Her extensive experience with neuroplastic therapies, combined with compassionate patient care exemplify our culture of bringing HOPE to life," said Jonathan Javitt and Matthew Duffy, Co-CEOs of HOPE Therapeutics.

