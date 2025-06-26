Markets
NRXP

HOPE Therapeutics To Buy 49% Stake In Florida Neuropsychiatry Clinic Cohen And Associates

June 26, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., a healthcare delivery company and a unit of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) on Thursday said that it has agreed to acquire 49% stake in Cohen and Associates, LLC, a neuropsychiatry clinic in western Florida.

HOPE expects the acquisition to add to its earnings immediately.

Cohen, founded by Rebecca Cohen, is expected to serve as a foundational clinic for HOPE in the Sarasota-Bradenton region of western Florida.

"We are delighted to welcome Rebecca and her team to the HOPE family. Her extensive experience with neuroplastic therapies, combined with compassionate patient care exemplify our culture of bringing HOPE to life," said Jonathan Javitt and Matthew Duffy, Co-CEOs of HOPE Therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NRXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.