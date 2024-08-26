HOPE Therapeutics Announces $30 Mln Term Sheet From Lender - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HOPE Therapeutics, a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP), announced signing a non-binding Term Sheet for non-dilutive, nonconvertible debt acquisition funding of its first interventional psychiatry clinics, together with the signing of a Term Sheet for five currently operational clinics in the Western United States.

Jonathan Javitt and Matthew Duffy, Co-CEOs of HOPE Therapeutics, said: "These clinics, and others under review, are planned to provide the foundation for a network generating revenue of approximately $100 million annually in the coming year."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.