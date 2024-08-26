News & Insights

HOPE Therapeutics Announces $30 Mln Term Sheet From Lender - Quick Facts

August 26, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - HOPE Therapeutics, a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP), announced signing a non-binding Term Sheet for non-dilutive, nonconvertible debt acquisition funding of its first interventional psychiatry clinics, together with the signing of a Term Sheet for five currently operational clinics in the Western United States.

Jonathan Javitt and Matthew Duffy, Co-CEOs of HOPE Therapeutics, said: "These clinics, and others under review, are planned to provide the foundation for a network generating revenue of approximately $100 million annually in the coming year."

