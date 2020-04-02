Hope on Oil Is Lifting the Dow

Oil futures surged on Thursday while global stock markets saw more limited moves after a rough start to the second quarter.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures surged by about 32% after President Donald Trump tweeted that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach an agreement to end their fight over market share.

U.S. stock indexes rose as oil prices soared and investors shook off news that a record 6.6 million people—2% of the U.S. population—filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.

The numbers aren’t necessarily a surprise, but a reminder of just how hard and fast the coronavirus disruption is hitting American workers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 308 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.4%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1%.

Oil prices jumped, with West Texas Intermediate up by about 32% to $26.89 at its high point this morning. The rise followed remarks by President Donald Trump suggesting that Saudi Arabia and Russia can end their market-share war.

“I have confidence in both that they’ll be able to work it out,” Trump said on Wednesday at a White House press briefing.

He added on Twitter on Thursday morning: “Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!”

Trump also is due to meet oil executives on Friday. S&P 500 energy sector shares jumped 12%.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe, said prior to the Thursday morning tweet that the bankruptcy of Whiting Petroleum, a U.S. shale-oil producer, may be boosting oil as well.

“We’ve heard a lot about the indebtedness of many of the shale firms so more may follow quickly behind,” he said. “Which again begs the question, after years of conceding market share to the U.S., why would Russia and Saudi Arabia make a deal to effectively save shale producers?”

The gains for oil also come as Bloomberg News reported China would be buying oil to fill their reserves.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.9%, reversing earlier losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.4% Thursday, while China’s Shanghai Composite gained 1.7%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell 3 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.606%. The price of gold rose 2.3%, to $1,627.50 an ounce. Both moves suggest haven assets are still in demand from investors.

Oil producers including Repsol and Royal Dutch Shell and oil service firms including TechnipFMC, were helped by the rally in oil.

In the U.S., Occidental Petroleum (ticker: OXY) stock was up 21% and Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares were up 9.5%.

Shares of Baker Hughes (BKR), a services provider to the oil industry, rose 9%. That’s a bit of good news for General Electric (GE): GE still owns about 38% of Baker shares. GE stock was up 3%.

Some travel shares were rebounding after a brutal Wednesday. Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) shares were up 6% after falling 20% Wednesday. American Airlines (AAL) shares were 1% higher after falling 12% to start the second quarter.

A few other shares were moving on news other than oil and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CenturyLink (CTL) shares were up 2% after they were upgraded to the equivalent of Hold from Sell at Guggenheim. The stock dropped 7.1% on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs downgraded shares from the equivalent of Hold to Sell.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com

