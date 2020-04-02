Hope for a Deal on Oil Gave a Lift to the Dow

Oil futures surged on Thursday while global stock markets saw more limited moves after a rough start to the second quarter.

WTI futures soared 25% after remarks by President Donald Trump suggesting that Saudi Arabia and Russia can end their market-share war.

U.S. stock indexes closed higher after a choppy day of trading as oil prices soared and investors processed the news that a record 6.6 million people—2% of the U.S. population—filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week.

The numbers weren’t necessarily a surprise, but a reminder of just how hard and fast the coronavirus disruption is hitting American workers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 470 points, or 2.2%, rebounding from negative territory in the morning and again in the afternoon. The S&P 500 gained 2.3% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.7%.

Oil prices jumped, with West Texas Intermediate registering its largest one-day percentage gain on record. It rose 24.7% to $25.32, following remarks by President Donald Trump suggesting that Saudi Arabia and Russia can end their market-share war.

“I have confidence in both that they’ll be able to work it out,” Trump said on Wednesday at a White House press briefing.

He added on Twitter on Thursday morning: “Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!”

The Kremlin later denied that Putin had spoken with Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince. Saudi Arabia, for its part, called for an emergency meeting of OPEC and other oil-exporting countries to stabilize the oil market.

Trump is due to meet oil executives on Friday. S&P 500 energy sector shares jumped more than 9%.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe, said prior to the Thursday morning tweet that the bankruptcy of Whiting Petroleum, a U.S. shale-oil producer, may be boosting oil as well.

“We’ve heard a lot about the indebtedness of many of the shale firms so more may follow quickly behind,” he said. “Which again begs the question, after years of conceding market share to the U.S., why would Russia and Saudi Arabia make a deal to effectively save shale producers?”

The gains for oil also come as Bloomberg News reported China would be buying oil to fill their reserves.

The Stoxx Europe 600 ended the day up 0.4%, reversing earlier losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.4% Thursday, while China’s Shanghai Composite gained 1.7%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond fell by less than a basis point, or hundredth of a percentage point, to 0.627%. The price of gold rose 2.8%, to $1,636.20 an ounce. Both moves suggest there is still demand for haven assets from investors.

Oil producers including Repsol and Royal Dutch Shell and oil service firms including TechnipFMC, were helped by the rally in oil.

In the U.S., Occidental Petroleum (ticker: OXY) stock soared 18.8% and Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares jumped 7.6%.

Shares of Baker Hughes (BKR), a services provider to the oil industry, rose 5.6%. That’s a bit of good news for General Electric (GE): GE still owns about 38% of Baker shares. GE shares closed down 2.1%, reversing earlier gains.

Some travel shares continued to fall after a brutal Wednesday. Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) shares lost 9.1% after falling over 30% Wednesday. American Airlines (AAL) shares were down 6% after falling 5.9% to start the second quarter.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com

