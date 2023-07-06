Hope Education Group (HKHKSZ:1765) Price Target Decreased by 6.09% to 0.90

The average one-year price target for Hope Education Group (HKHKSZ:1765) has been revised to 0.90 / share. This is an decrease of 6.09% from the prior estimate of 0.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.63 to a high of 1.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.63% from the latest reported closing price of 0.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hope Education Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1765 is 0.02%, a decrease of 16.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.93% to 245,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,036K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,195K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,939K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1765 by 19.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 38,642K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,220K shares, representing an increase of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1765 by 1.36% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36,484K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 12,692K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

