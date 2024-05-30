Hope Bancorp’s Annual Meeting Shapes Future Governance

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) has provided an update.

At the Annual Meeting held virtually on May 23, 2024, stockholders of the company made significant decisions impacting its future operations and governance. Key approvals included increasing the authorized common stock to 300 million shares, amending indemnification provisions to include employees and agents, instituting an officer exculpation and a forum selection provision, and adopting the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan. Additionally, Crowe LLP was ratified as the company’s independent auditor, and advisory votes favored annual assessments of executive compensation, which the Board agreed to implement. The high turnout of over 89% of outstanding shares underscored the active participation of stockholders in these pivotal corporate governance matters.

