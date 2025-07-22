Markets
HOPE

Hope Bancorp Slips To Loss In Q2

July 22, 2025 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE), on Tuesday, reported net loss in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, the company reported net loss of $27.88 million compared to profit of $25.27 million in the prior year.

Loss per share was $0.22 versus profit per share of $0.21 last year.

The company said the quarterly net loss reflects the impact of a securities portfolio repositioning, the completion of the Territorial Bancorp Inc. transaction, as well as a change to the California state tax apportionment law.

Interest income increased to $239.17 million from $232.60 million last year.

Non-interest loss came in at $22.96 million compared to income of $11.07 million in the previous year.

Loans came in at $14.45 billion, up from $13.34 billion last year. Deposits were $15.94 billion, compared to $14.49 billion in the prior year.

On Monday, Hope Bancorp closed trading 1.41% lesser at $11.20 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.