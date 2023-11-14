Hope Bancorp Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.75, changing hands as high as $10.18 per share. Hope Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOPE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.4199 per share, with $13.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.93.

