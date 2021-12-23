Hope Bancorp Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.58, changing hands as high as $14.65 per share. Hope Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOPE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.615 per share, with $16.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.