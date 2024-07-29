Hope Bancorp Q2 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope, reported second quarter net income of $25.3 million, down 34% from last year. Earnings per common share was $0.21 compared to $0.32. Excluding notable items, net income per share was $0.22 compared to $0.32. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income after provision was $104.46 million, down 14% from a year ago. Total noninterest income was $11.07 million, down 35%. Analysts on average had estimated $121.27 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.