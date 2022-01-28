Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HOPE) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.14 per share on 17th of February. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Hope Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Hope Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 1.6%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 35%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqGS:HOPE Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

Hope Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from US$0.20 to US$0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Hope Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.1% per year over the past five years. Hope Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Hope Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Hope Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hope Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.