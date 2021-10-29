Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.14 per share on the 18th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Hope Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Hope Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Hope Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:HOPE Historic Dividend October 29th 2021

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Hope Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.9% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Hope Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Hope Bancorp has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

