Hope Bancorp Names Julianna Balicka CFO

April 17, 2023 — 05:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope, Monday announced the appointment of Julianna Balicka as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company and Bank, effective immediately.

David Malone, who stepped in as interim CFO since January 6, 2023, has agreed to stay on through April 30, 2023, to assist in the transition process.

"On behalf of the Board, I thank Dave for his seamless leadership of all CFO-related responsibilities during our search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer"

Balicka most recently served as Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance at East West Bank, a wholly owned company of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC).

