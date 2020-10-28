Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HOPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that HOPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.17, the dividend yield is 6.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOPE was $8.17, representing a -47.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.51 and a 16.14% increase over the 52 week low of $7.03.

HOPE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HOPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports HOPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.19%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOPE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HOPE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HOPE as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NIFE with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days.

