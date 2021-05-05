Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that HOPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.53, the dividend yield is 3.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOPE was $15.53, representing a -6.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.61 and a 120.76% increase over the 52 week low of $7.03.

HOPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports HOPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.5%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.