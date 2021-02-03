Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that HOPE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOPE was $11.62, representing a -20.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.62 and a 65.18% increase over the 52 week low of $7.03.

HOPE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HOPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91. Zacks Investment Research reports HOPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.94%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

