Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HOPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that HOPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.69, the dividend yield is 6.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOPE was $8.69, representing a -43.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.51 and a 23.09% increase over the 52 week low of $7.06.

HOPE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HOPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports HOPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.22%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

