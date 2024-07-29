Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) reported $116.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.8%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hope Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 2.6% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.6% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $16.24 billion compared to the $16.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $16.24 billion compared to the $16.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Total noninterest income : $11.07 million compared to the $9.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $11.07 million compared to the $9.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income : $105.86 million versus $112.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $105.86 million versus $112.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Service fees on deposit accounts : $2.68 million compared to the $3.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.68 million compared to the $3.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net gains on sales of SBA loans: $1.98 million versus $0.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Hope Bancorp have returned +25.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.