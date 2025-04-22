Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) reported $116.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $116.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hope Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.6%.

: 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.6%. Efficiency Ratio : 72% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.4%.

: 72% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.4%. Net Interest Income : $100.82 million versus $103.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $100.82 million versus $103.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $15.69 million versus $12.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $15.69 million versus $12.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net gains on sales of SBA loans: $3.13 million versus $2.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Hope Bancorp have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

