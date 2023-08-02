Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Hope Bancorp said on July 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.52%, the lowest has been 3.18%, and the highest has been 7.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hope Bancorp. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOPE is 0.09%, a decrease of 32.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 127,517K shares. The put/call ratio of HOPE is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.44% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hope Bancorp is 10.81. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.44% from its latest reported closing price of 10.86.

The projected annual revenue for Hope Bancorp is 705MM, an increase of 18.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 8,892K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,272K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 25.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,067K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,990K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 24.79% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 7,278K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,732K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,144K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,128K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 36.12% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,451K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,639K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 26.16% over the last quarter.

Hope Bancorp Background Information

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $17.1 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

