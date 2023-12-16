Hope Bancorp (FRA:NRB) Price Target Increased by 10.67% to 10.03

The average one-year price target for Hope Bancorp (FRA:NRB) has been revised to 10.03 / share. This is an increase of 10.67% from the prior estimate of 9.06 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 11.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.12% from the latest reported closing price of 10.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hope Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRB is 0.08%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 124,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 8,769K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRB by 4.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,105K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,234K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRB by 7.34% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 7,182K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,317K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRB by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,287K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,974K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRB by 36.34% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,687K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,451K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRB by 21.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.