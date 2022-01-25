Markets
Hope Bancorp Climbs On Higher Q4 Revenue, $50 Mln Stock Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported 10 percent increase in fourth quarter pre-provision net revenue, compared to the prior year. The company also announced quarterly cash dividend of $0.14, payable on February 17, 2022, to stockholders of record February 3. The company also announced authorization for repurchase of $50 million of its common stock. Currently, shares are at $17.10, up 9.27 percent from previous close of $15.65 on a volume of 465,658. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $11.05-$17.38 on average of volume of 713,222.

