HOPE BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $HOPE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HOPE BAN ($HOPE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $117,266,003 and earnings of $0.19 per share.

HOPE BAN Insider Trading Activity

HOPE BAN insiders have traded $HOPE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN KOH sold 96,620 shares for an estimated $1,287,944

DAVID P MALONE sold 28,763 shares for an estimated $388,306

DAISY Y HA sold 27,104 shares for an estimated $374,840

THOMAS STENGER (SEVP, Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,685 shares for an estimated $82,108 .

. ANGELEE HARRIS (EVP, General Counsel) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $42,480

HOPE BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of HOPE BAN stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOPE BAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOPE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOPE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

