Hope and uncertainty as Chile shifts left under Boric

SANTIAGO, March 11 (Reuters) - Chile will shift to the left on Friday when Gabriel Boric, 36, is sworn in as the South American country's youngest ever president after pledging social and economic reforms, and riding a wave of voter dissatisfaction with the political status quo.

Boric, a tattooed former protest leader and lawmaker, marks a sharp departure from outgoing billionaire Sebastian Pinera. He has sparked hope among progressives as well as fears that Chile's decades of economic stability will come under attack.

The leader of a broad leftist coalition including Chile's communist party, has vowed to overhaul a market-led economic model to fight inequality that sparked violent protests in 2019, though he as moderated his fiery rhetoric in recent months.

He arrives in office facing an economic slowdown, high inflation and a split Congress that will test his deal-making abilities to push through reforms in healthcare and pensions, while toughening environmental regulation.

"A new political horizon comes with challenges," wrote Nicholas Watson, Managing Director at advisory Teneo, adding that Boric would have to battle against a divided Congress where he lacks a majority.

"The main challenge facing the incoming administration is to channel public desire for a new social contract without negatively impacting institutions or economic stability."

Boric's ascension marks a crossroads for Chile, long a bastion of free-markets and economic responsibility in volatile South America. The country is redrafting its Augusto Pinochet-era Constitution that has underpinned growth but been blamed for stoking inequality.

Boric's female-majority Cabinet will be sworn in on Friday before he takes the presidential sash. Delegations from the United States, Spain, Argentina and others will be in attendance.

"This is an era full of hope for the defense of society, young people, a green future and equality," tweeted Yolanda Diaz, Spain's second vice-president who flew to Chile, referring to Boric's environmental and feminist agenda.

High hopes may quickly butt up against a divided electorate and legislature, split down the middle between the right and left. Bubbling issues of crime, immigration and indigenous rights mean Boric's government also has a full in-tray.

"I wish him not only success in his future government," outgoing President Pinera said in his final address. "But the wisdom to distinguish right from wrong."

Pinera said he was worried about identity politics, weakening of the judiciary, and a weak stance on crime.

Carlos Ruiz, an academic at the University of Chile who taught Boric, said the country's right-wing had risen in recent years, helping propel ultra-conservative candidate Jose Antonio Kast, who was eventually beaten by Boric in a December run-off.

He said Boric would have to deal with this powerful conservative bloc and find consensus to push through reforms on tax, environment, mining and others.

"This is the task now ahead of Boric," he said.

