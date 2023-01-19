Hope and optimism are surprise guests at Davos: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Business leaders like Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella are attending this week’s World Economic Forum. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists give a view from the ground, debate the upbeat tone and explain why politicians stayed home.

