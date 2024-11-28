Hop Fung Group Shifts Share Registrar to Tricor

News & Insights

Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited (HK:2320) has released an update.

Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective from January 1, 2025. Shareholders are advised to direct all future share transfer applications to the new registrar from this date. This move marks a significant administrative shift for the company as it enters the new year.

