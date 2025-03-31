Markets

Hooters Of America Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

March 31, 2025 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hooters of America LLC and certain of its affiliates filed voluntary petitions for chapter 11 cases in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. The Company expects to move through this process swiftly, with the goal of emerging from chapter 11 in approximately 90-120 days, the company said.

Hooters of America noted that it has reached an agreement in principle with a highly experienced group of current franchisees to acquire and operate certain Company-owned Hooters locations.

The Buyer Group is comprised of two existing Hooters franchisees (including Hooters Inc., the original Hooters founders), who collectively currently own and operate over 30% of the domestic franchised Hooters locations, including 14 of the 30 highest volume restaurants.

Upon completion of the chapter 11 process, all Hooters locations will be franchisee-owned, Hooters of America said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.