News & Insights

Markets
HOOK

Hookipa Received FDA Clearance For HB-700 For Treatment Of KRAS-Mutated Cancers

April 24, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hookipa Pharma Inc. (HOOK) announced on Wednesday that it has received FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug or IND application for HB-700, a new therapy for KRAS-mutated cancers.

The company also disclosed that with this IND submission, it will receive a final $10 million payment from Roche Holding AG (RHHBY).

As of April 25, 2024, the company will have full control over the associated intellectual property portfolio and complete collaboration and licensing rights for the HB-700 program.

The company plans to present preclinical data in an abstract at the American Society for Clinical Oncology 2024 Annual Meeting.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOK
RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.