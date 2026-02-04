HOOKIPA Pharma T0 Sell Oncology Assets HB-200 And HB-700 To NeoTrail Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the sale of its immunooncology assets, Eseba-vec, also known as HB-200 and HB-700 development programs, to NeoTrail Therapeutics, Inc.

HOOKIPA develops immunotherapeutics for cancer and other infectious diseases using its proprietary arenavirus platform, whereas NeoTrail Therapeutics is a privately held firm.

However, the financial details of the sale are undisclosed.

The asset purchase agreement was signed on January 28, 2026, and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

HOOKIPA's Eseba-vec (HB-200) is an investigational immunotherapeutic agent being evaluated for HPV16-positive cancers.

Developed using HOOKIPA's proprietary arenavirus platform, HB-200 has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency.

Positive preliminary data from a Phase 2 trial of HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancers in the first-line setting were presented in November 2024 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Conference.

Trial close-out activities were completed before the end of 2025.

HB-700 is an investigational arenaviral immunotherapy designed to treat KRAS-mutated lung, colorectal, pancreatic and other cancers.

HB-700 received Investigational New Drug application clearance from the Food and Drug Administration in April 2024 and is Phase 1-ready, with clinical trial material manufacturing completed.

"We are delighted that the clinical development of these promising therapeutics will continue at NeoTrail with an opportunity to deliver patient benefit in multiple major market indications," stated Mark Winderlich, Chief R&D Officer of HOOKIPA.

HOOKIPA's immuno-oncology pipeline in trials apart from HB-700 and HB-200 includes HB-300 for the treatment of prostate cancer, HB-400 for the treatment of Hepatitis B and HB-500 for the treatment of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

HOOK has traded between $0.72 and $1.96 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $1.04, up 4.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.