HOOKIPA Pharma Promotes Katia Schlienger As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) announced Thursday the promotion of Katia Schlienger, to Chief Medical Officer and the appointment of Malte Peters, to its Board of Directors, both effective January 1, 2023.

Schlienger, who joined the Company in 2021, has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer. She has served as the Company's Executive Vice President, Clinical Research and Development since July 2022. Prior to that, she served as Senior Vice President, Head of Immuno-Oncology Clinical Research and Development from January 2021 to June 2022.

Schlienger previously worked at Merck & Co., for 14 years, serving in roles of increasing responsibility across early and late-stage clinical development in oncology and vaccines.

Meanwhile, Peters serves as Chief Research and Development Officer at MorphoSys and will retire from the company at the end of 2022. He joined MorphoSys in 2017 as Chief Development Officer.

Prior to joining MorpoSys, Peters was Global Head of Clinical Development of the biopharmaceuticals business unit of Sandoz in Germany. He also spent 12 years in leadership positions at Novartis Oncology. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Micromet AG and Merck KgaA, and also served as a research scientist in infectious disease.

