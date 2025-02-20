HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Announces Decision Against All-Share Acquisition of Poolbeg Pharma plc

HOOKIPA Pharma announces it will not pursue a planned all-share acquisition of Poolbeg Pharma.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. announced that it will not proceed with a planned all-share acquisition of Poolbeg Pharma plc, as discussed in previous communications. This decision follows non-binding discussions and an extension on the potential offer update, indicating that the HOOKIPA Board does not intend to make a formal offer under relevant takeover regulations. However, HOOKIPA retains the option to revisit this decision under specific circumstances outlined in the takeover code. The announcement is regulated as inside information, and it clarifies that no offer or solicitation for securities is currently being made.

$HOOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $HOOK stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 53,113 shares (-9.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,757

20 February 2025









HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (“HOOKIPA”)









Statement regarding potential combination for Poolbeg Pharma plc (“Poolbeg”)







Further to the announcement on 2 January 2025 regarding the non-binding discussions for an all-share acquisition by HOOKIPA of Poolbeg and the announcement on 30 January 2025 regarding the PUSU extension, the HOOKIPA Board has determined that it does not intend to make an offer for Poolbeg under Rule 2.7 of the Code.





This announcement is made in accordance with Rule 2.8 of the Code.





Under Note 2 on Rule 2.8 of the Code, HOOKIPA and any person(s) acting in concert with it reserve the right to set aside the restrictions in Rule 2.8 of the Code in the following circumstances:





a) with the agreement of the board of Poolbeg;





b) following the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for Poolbeg, by or on behalf of a third party;





c) following the announcement by Poolbeg of a Rule 9 waiver (as described in Note 1 on the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9 of the Code) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); or





d) where the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers has determined that there has been a material change of circumstances.





The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of HOOKIPA is Malte Peters, Chief Executive Officer of HOOKIPA.









HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.







+43 1 890 63 60









Malte Peters, CEO





IR@hookipapharma.com









Terry Coelho, EVP & CFO





Chuck@LifeSciAdvisors.com























Moelis & Company







+44 (0) 207 634 3500









(Financial Adviser to HOOKIPA)

























London









Chris Raff





Simon Chaudhuri

















New York









Ashish Contractor















This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.





The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.







Disclaimer







Moelis & Company LLC (“



Moelis



") is acting as financial adviser to HOOKIPA in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and for no one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than HOOKIPA for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this announcement.







Publication on Website







A copy of this announcement will be made available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions) on HOOKIPA’s website -



https://ir.hookipapharma.com/potential-combination#



by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the release of this announcement in accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.





This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.