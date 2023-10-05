Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Price Target Increased by 12.62% to 4.92

The average one-year price target for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been revised to 4.92 / share. This is an increase of 12.62% from the prior estimate of 4.37 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.27 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 784.50% from the latest reported closing price of 0.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hookipa Pharma. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOK is 0.08%, an increase of 674.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 98.18% to 46,704K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOK is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 5,666K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares, representing an increase of 67.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOK by 92.17% over the last quarter.

Knoll Capital Management holds 5,517K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 94.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOK by 1,629.71% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,595K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares, representing an increase of 46.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOK by 69.00% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,426K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,476K shares, representing an increase of 21.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOOK by 61.94% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,856K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company.

Hookipa Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that reprograms the body's immune system.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.