Markets
HOFT

Hooker Furniture Turns To Profit In Q1 On Strong Sales; Sees Higher Demand

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income was $9.4 million or $0.78 per share, compared to net loss of $34.82 million or $2.95 per share last year.

Consolidated net sales were $162.9 million, a 56 percent increase from prior year's $104.60 million. Compared to the first quarter two years ago, sales were up 20 percent.

On June 3, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on June 30, to shareholders of record at June 16.

Looking ahead, Jeremy Hoff, Chief Executive Officer, said, "While we expect the extraordinary levels of demand for home furnishings to diminish somewhat, we also expect that demand for home furnishings will settle into a higher level of demand than pre-pandemic."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular