Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Hooker Furniture said on March 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 6.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.69% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hooker Furniture is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 40.69% from its latest reported closing price of $20.30.

The projected annual revenue for Hooker Furniture is $607MM, an increase of 3.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hooker Furniture. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 14.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOFT is 0.13%, an increase of 28.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 9,361K shares. The put/call ratio of HOFT is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,593K shares representing 14.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 20.96% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 1,169K shares representing 10.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 21.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 396K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 52.07% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 346K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing a decrease of 20.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 320K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 35.71% over the last quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hooker Furniture Corporation manufactures and imports residential furniture, primarily targeted at the upper-medium price ranges. The Company offers products such as home office furniture, entertainment centers, imported occasional furniture, and bedroom and wall systems. Hooker sells its products to furniture retailers, catalog merchandisers, and national and regional chain stores.

