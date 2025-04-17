HOOKER FURNITURE Earnings Results: $HOFT Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOOKER FURNITURE ($HOFT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $104,460,000, beating estimates of $103,180,650 by $1,279,350.

HOOKER FURNITURE Insider Trading Activity

HOOKER FURNITURE insiders have traded $HOFT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULETTE GARAFALO sold 2,489 shares for an estimated $42,571

HOOKER FURNITURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of HOOKER FURNITURE stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

