Hooker Furniture Corporation's (NASDAQ:HOFT) Sole Analyst Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Forecasts

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Hooker Furniture has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a noteworthy 15% to US$41.15 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Hooker Furniture's solitary analyst is for revenues of US$694m in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 25% to US$3.58. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$621m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.80 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analyst has increased their price target for Hooker Furniture 11% to US$51.00 on the back of these upgrades.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Hooker Furniture's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 22% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.6% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Hooker Furniture is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Hooker Furniture could be worth investigating further.

Better yet, our automated discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) suggests Hooker Furniture could be moderately undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

