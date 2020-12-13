Hooker Furniture Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 3.2% to US$33.62. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$150m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 40%, coming in at US$0.84 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analyst is expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:HOFT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Hooker Furniture from lone analyst is for revenues of US$602.7m in 2022 which, if met, would be a decent 9.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Hooker Furniture is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$2.73 per share. Before this earnings report, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$627.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.52 in 2022. If anything, the analyst looks to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

The consensus has made no major changes to the price target of US$44.00, suggesting the forecast improvement in earnings is expected to offset the decline in revenues next year.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Hooker Furniture'shistorical trends, as next year's 9.6% revenue growth is roughly in line with 11% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.4% per year. So although Hooker Furniture is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Hooker Furniture following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hooker Furniture you should be aware of.

