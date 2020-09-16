Dividends
Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HOFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HOFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.6, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOFT was $27.6, representing a -5.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.16 and a 124.39% increase over the 52 week low of $12.30.

HOFT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). HOFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOFT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HOFT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HOFT as a top-10 holding:

  • VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 22.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HOFT at 1.67%.

