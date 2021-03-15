Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOFT was $39.26, representing a -1.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.95 and a 219.19% increase over the 52 week low of $12.30.

HOFT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). HOFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.