Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HOFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.22, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOFT was $40.22, representing a -6.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.90 and a 129.53% increase over the 52 week low of $17.52.

HOFT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). HOFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.81.

