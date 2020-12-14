Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HOFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.62, the dividend yield is 2.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOFT was $33.62, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.99 and a 173.33% increase over the 52 week low of $12.30.

HOFT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). HOFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.55.

