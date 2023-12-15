Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Price Target Increased by 11.54% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an increase of 11.54% from the prior estimate of 26.52 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.50% from the latest reported closing price of 25.39 / share.

Hooker Furnishings Declares $0.23 Dividend

On December 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $25.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.39%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 6.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hooker Furnishings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 8.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOFT is 0.08%, a decrease of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 9,201K shares. The put/call ratio of HOFT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,494K shares representing 14.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,146K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 498K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing an increase of 33.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 7.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 459K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing an increase of 33.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 62.89% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 278K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hooker Furniture Corporation manufactures and imports residential furniture, primarily targeted at the upper-medium price ranges. The Company offers products such as home office furniture, entertainment centers, imported occasional furniture, and bedroom and wall systems. Hooker sells its products to furniture retailers, catalog merchandisers, and national and regional chain stores.

