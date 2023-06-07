Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Hooker Furnishings said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.05%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 6.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hooker Furnishings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOFT is 0.12%, a decrease of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 9,369K shares. The put/call ratio of HOFT is 5.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.33% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hooker Furnishings is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 71.33% from its latest reported closing price of 16.67.

The projected annual revenue for Hooker Furnishings is 599MM, an increase of 2.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,540K shares representing 14.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,162K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 334K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing a decrease of 19.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Azarias Capital Management holds 309K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing a decrease of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOFT by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hooker Furniture Corporation manufactures and imports residential furniture, primarily targeted at the upper-medium price ranges. The Company offers products such as home office furniture, entertainment centers, imported occasional furniture, and bedroom and wall systems. Hooker sells its products to furniture retailers, catalog merchandisers, and national and regional chain stores.

