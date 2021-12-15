Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.18, the dividend yield is 3.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOFT was $23.18, representing a -45.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.90 and a 1.93% increase over the 52 week low of $22.74.

HOFT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). HOFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hoft Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.